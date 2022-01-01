YIELD App 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.01 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a total market cap of $39.40 million and $1.01 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00042686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005259 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 139,643,220 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

