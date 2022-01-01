Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $2.53 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $488,975.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.58 or 0.07857294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00075228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,542.05 or 0.99971521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

