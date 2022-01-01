yTSLA Finance Hits Market Cap of $694,050.01 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be bought for about $10.45 or 0.00022184 BTC on popular exchanges. yTSLA Finance has a market capitalization of $694,050.01 and approximately $44,816.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00057962 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,690.05 or 0.07834449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00074007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,949.93 or 0.99680726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007792 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yTSLA Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yTSLA Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yTSLA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

