Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

ETTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

ETTX stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $104.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $38,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

