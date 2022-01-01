Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. Marvell Technology posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

MRVL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.49. 3,610,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430,148. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.43. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 619,573 shares of company stock worth $47,860,121. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

