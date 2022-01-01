Zacks: Analysts Anticipate N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.81 Million

Analysts expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) to post sales of $88.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for N-able’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.80 million and the highest is $88.82 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that N-able will report full year sales of $345.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $345.70 million to $345.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $393.73 million, with estimates ranging from $390.40 million to $397.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.74 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NABL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $11.10 on Friday. N-able has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

