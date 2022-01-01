Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.80 Million

Analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce $46.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.90 million and the lowest is $46.70 million. U.S. Well Services posted sales of $48.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $256.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.70 million to $258.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $333.00 million, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $356.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Well Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Well Services by 31.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 90,367 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in U.S. Well Services by 1,310.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 144,114 shares during the period.

USWS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 623,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

See Also: Cost Basis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.