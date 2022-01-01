Zacks: Analysts Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will announce earnings per share of $1.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $11.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.11.

NYSE:AAP opened at $239.88 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $143.15 and a 1-year high of $243.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.32 and a 200 day moving average of $216.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

