Zacks: Analysts Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $406.81 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report sales of $406.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $405.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.10 million. Nutanix posted sales of $346.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

NTNX stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $31.86. 818,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,211 shares of company stock worth $12,337,988 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 35,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

