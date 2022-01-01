Zacks: Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to Post $1.65 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.63. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,375 shares of company stock worth $24,936,509 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $556.76 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $527.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.46.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

