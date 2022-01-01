Zacks: Analysts Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $368.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report sales of $368.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $378.20 million and the lowest is $358.30 million. Welbilt reported sales of $320.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,375 shares of company stock worth $861,225. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,298 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Welbilt by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt stock remained flat at $$23.77 during trading hours on Friday. 600,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,767. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

