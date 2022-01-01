Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Asana posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:ASAN traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.52 and a 200-day moving average of $91.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $2,666,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $234,990,782 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $10,897,688. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth $5,915,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at $386,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 212.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 31,489 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at $5,479,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at $1,077,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

