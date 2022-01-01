Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to Post $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to post $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. Bio-Techne posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $8.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $517.34. The company had a trading volume of 217,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,426. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $310.62 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,354,260,000 after buying an additional 654,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 318,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 172,930 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 149.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

