Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. Robert Half International reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $111.52 on Wednesday. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $120.83. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Earnings History and Estimates for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

