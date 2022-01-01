Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. Robert Half International reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $111.52 on Wednesday. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $120.83. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

