Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.25). Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

SIX opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 86.90 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

