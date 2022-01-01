Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to report $49.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.10 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $48.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $191.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.80 million to $191.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $203.00 million, with estimates ranging from $201.40 million to $204.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. 13,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,254. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $447.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.98. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CNB Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 94,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CNB Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CNB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

