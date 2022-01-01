Zacks: Brokerages Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report $83.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.19 million to $83.90 million. Digi International posted sales of $73.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $363.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.45 million to $364.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $403.95 million, with estimates ranging from $399.29 million to $408.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGII. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Digi International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Digi International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,471. Digi International has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $845.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

