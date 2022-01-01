Zacks: Brokerages Expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Dynamics.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $51.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

