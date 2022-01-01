Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report $372.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $350.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $403.20 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $246.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HP. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $652,859. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

