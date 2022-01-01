Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDNA. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDNA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.63. 142,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.98. Medicenna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

