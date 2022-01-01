Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $543.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to announce sales of $543.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $548.86 million and the lowest is $540.30 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $383.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.24.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.74.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 108.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $4,185,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

