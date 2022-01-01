Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Earnings of $12.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings of $12.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $13.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.94. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings of $12.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $60.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $59.48 to $62.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $39.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.60 to $43.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

GS opened at $382.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.98 and a 200-day moving average of $390.89. The company has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

