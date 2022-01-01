Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) will announce $20.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year sales of $70.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.90 million to $70.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valens Semiconductor.
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million.
NYSE VLN traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 51,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,273. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.77.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $318,000.
About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.
