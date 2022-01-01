Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.82.

SSNC stock opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average is $75.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.60. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 229,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

