Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.