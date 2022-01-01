Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) to “Buy”

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LFG. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Archaea Energy stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05. Archaea Energy has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

