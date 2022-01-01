Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) to Hold

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Shares of Saipem stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. Saipem has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

