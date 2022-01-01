ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.14 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $12,708.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00313566 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00132761 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00086424 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003555 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

