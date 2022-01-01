Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.08. Approximately 35,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 56,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.83% of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

