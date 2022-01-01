Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ziff Davis Inc. is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. Ziff Davis Inc., formerly known as J2 Global Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

ZD opened at $110.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.16. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $93.78 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.2% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

