Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.2% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.10.

Zoetis stock opened at $244.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.58. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

