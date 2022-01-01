Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $321.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.76. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total transaction of $2,048,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,267 shares of company stock worth $32,946,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.19.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

