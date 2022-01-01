ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

OTCMKTS ZTCOY opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. ZTE has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

