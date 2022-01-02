-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Okta reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Okta by 10.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Okta by 4.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 49.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 54.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $224.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of -47.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.78. Okta has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

