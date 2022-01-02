$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $51.19 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.