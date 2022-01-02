$0.94 EPS Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.00. Worthington Industries posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

NYSE WOR opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,184,000 after purchasing an additional 88,572 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,148,000 after purchasing an additional 658,742 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

