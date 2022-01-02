0xcert Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $745,746.48 and $78,288.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005163 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 336,893,262 coins. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.