$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Genpact reported sales of $950.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 1,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 987.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $53.08. 582,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,290. Genpact has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

