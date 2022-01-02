$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.57 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOGI. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.86.

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.48. 434,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,485. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.01. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $76.70 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 93.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 28.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 38.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

