$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 232,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,890. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

