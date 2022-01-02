$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will announce $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 269,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,302. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.33. Constellium has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Constellium by 10.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,506,000 after buying an additional 1,872,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Constellium by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,621,000 after buying an additional 546,542 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 6.3% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,920,000 after buying an additional 388,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Constellium by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,728,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after buying an additional 125,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.