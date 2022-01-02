1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FLWS. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

FLWS opened at $23.37 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $532,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,448 shares of company stock worth $996,018 over the last three months. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after acquiring an additional 652,551 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,884,000 after acquiring an additional 549,682 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,883,000 after acquiring an additional 394,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 359.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 390,900 shares in the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

