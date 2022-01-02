107,431 Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 107,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,000. Fisker comprises about 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fisker by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Fisker by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Fisker by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fisker by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Fisker by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSR opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.