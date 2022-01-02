$113.46 Million in Sales Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will announce sales of $113.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.00 million and the highest is $113.58 million. BlackLine reported sales of $95.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $423.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $423.40 million to $423.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $511.79 million, with estimates ranging from $502.01 million to $519.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.67.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,526,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,621 shares of company stock valued at $24,432,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BlackLine by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BlackLine by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 46,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 34,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

BL traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.54. 165,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.99 and a 200 day moving average of $114.91. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $95.16 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

