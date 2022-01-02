11,421 Shares in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at $8,775,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tellurian by 94.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 24.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,691,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 331,575 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at $1,393,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at $2,774,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tellurian stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

