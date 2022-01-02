124,207 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,331,000. Datadog comprises 1.5% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Datadog by 41.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Datadog by 26.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 210.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $1,092,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $45,149,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,109 shares of company stock worth $438,320,693 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

Shares of DDOG opened at $178.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,272.12 and a beta of 1.04. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Datadog’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

