132,073 Shares in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 132,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.38% of Akouos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos during the third quarter worth $217,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Akouos during the second quarter worth about $680,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Akouos by 9,144.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 170,458 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akouos by 40.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 68,820 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ AKUS opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. Akouos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $293.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akouos Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

