$169.94 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will announce $169.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.80 million. PetIQ posted sales of $164.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $905.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $898.70 million to $920.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $979.35 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $991.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on PETQ. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,238. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $667.86 million, a PE ratio of -49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Susan Sholtis bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200 in the last 90 days. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

