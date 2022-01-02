$18.14 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce $18.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the lowest is $7.22 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $9.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $57.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.42 million to $65.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on WVE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. 560,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,417. The company has a market cap of $184.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.54. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,193,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 105,258 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,900,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 569,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

