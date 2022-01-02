$185.26 Million in Sales Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report sales of $185.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.08 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $179.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $657.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $650.10 million to $662.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $800.39 million, with estimates ranging from $786.70 million to $809.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 191,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $71.93. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,605,000 after acquiring an additional 858,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after acquiring an additional 680,613 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 121.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 704,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,321,000 after acquiring an additional 386,093 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,006,000 after acquiring an additional 359,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth about $17,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

